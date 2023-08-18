With the Oregon State football team preparing for the start of the 2023 campaign, BeaversEdge ranks the Beavers' position groups!

With the Beavers breaking in a new punter in Josh Green, and looking for kicking improvement after ranking last in the P12 a season ago, Oregon State's special teams have room to improve this season.

The kick and punt return duties are essentially handled in a solid way with Anthony Gould and Silas Bolden back in the mix, but the Beavers will need another year of strong punting and vastly improved kicking to chase a conference title.

Punter Luke Loecher had become one of the most effective punters in the conference, if not the country with his booming leg, can Green step up and keep the strong punting game going? Based on what we've seen in practices, Green should provide a lot of the same punting we've seen, but he still has to go out and prove it on Saturdays...

Moving over the kickers, there's arguably not an area where the Beavers need to improve more entering the season. Ranking last in kicking % in the conference is not where you want to be and that's why we've seen intense competition this camp between Everett Hayes and Atticus Sappington...

Ultimately, I expect Hayes to win the competition, but regardless, the Beavers need to be stronger in kicking the ball this season...