Oregon State Football 2025 Spring Football HQ

The Beavers will practice for two full weeks in March, take a two-week break for Finals and spring break, and then return for the final stretch in April, leading to the spring game on the 19th.

BeaversEdge will feature in-depth nugget reports from each practice, video interviews, practice analysis, feature stories, and much more!

Thursday, March 13th - DAY 5

Day 5 Interviews (Robb Akey, Danny Langsdorf, DB Jack Kane, DL Thomas Collins)

Spring Football Video Day 5

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 11th - DAY 4

Nuggets Day 4: Defense Takes Charge

Day 4 Interviews (ST Coordinator Jamie Christian, OLB coach Khayree Marshall, DBs Exodus Ayers & Sai Vadrawale)

Spring Football Video Day 4

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Saturday, March 8th - DAY 3

Nuggets Day 3: Offense Wins The Day

WATCH: Spring Football Day 3 (TE Coach Will Heck, RB Coach Ray Pickering, TE Bryce Caufield, WR Jeremiah Noga, & RB Salahadin Allah)

Spring Football Video Day 3

WATCH: BeaversEdge Day 3 Breakdown

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 6th - DAY 2

Spring Notebook: Cavanaugh & McCann Settling In

Day 2 Nuggets: Murphy Expanding Passing Attack

QB Maalik Murphy: "This Is Where I Want To Be"

WATCH: Day 2 Interviews (OL Coach Mike Cavanaugh, WR Coach Pat McCann, WR Trent Walker, WR Darrius Clemons, C Van Wells)

WATCH: Day 2 Video

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 4th - DAY 1

Spring Football Nuggets Day 1

WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 1 (HC Trent Bray, QB Maalik Murphy, QB Gabarri Johnson, RB Anthony Hankerson, S Skyler Thomas)

WATCH: BeaversEdge Day 1 Breakdown

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pre-Spring

5 Burning Questions Ahead Of Spring

New Numbers + 2025 Roster

Pre-Spring Depth Chart Prediction