Oregon State Football 2025 Spring Football HQ

The Beavers will practice for two full weeks in March, take a two-week break for Finals and spring break, and then return for the final stretch in April, leading to the spring game on the 19th.
BeaversEdge will feature in-depth nugget reports from each practice, video interviews, practice analysis, feature stories, and much more!
Thursday, March 13th - DAY 5
Day 5 Interviews (Robb Akey, Danny Langsdorf, DB Jack Kane, DL Thomas Collins)
Tuesday, March 11th - DAY 4
Nuggets Day 4: Defense Takes Charge
Day 4 Interviews (ST Coordinator Jamie Christian, OLB coach Khayree Marshall, DBs Exodus Ayers & Sai Vadrawale)
Saturday, March 8th - DAY 3
Nuggets Day 3: Offense Wins The Day
WATCH: Spring Football Day 3 (TE Coach Will Heck, RB Coach Ray Pickering, TE Bryce Caufield, WR Jeremiah Noga, & RB Salahadin Allah)
WATCH: BeaversEdge Day 3 Breakdown
Thursday, March 6th - DAY 2
Spring Notebook: Cavanaugh & McCann Settling In
Day 2 Nuggets: Murphy Expanding Passing Attack
QB Maalik Murphy: "This Is Where I Want To Be"
WATCH: Day 2 Interviews (OL Coach Mike Cavanaugh, WR Coach Pat McCann, WR Trent Walker, WR Darrius Clemons, C Van Wells)
Tuesday, March 4th - DAY 1
WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 1 (HC Trent Bray, QB Maalik Murphy, QB Gabarri Johnson, RB Anthony Hankerson, S Skyler Thomas)
WATCH: BeaversEdge Day 1 Breakdown
Pre-Spring
5 Burning Questions Ahead Of Spring
