Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 1: Beavers Back In Business

With the Oregon State football team taking to Prothro Practice Fields Tuesday for the first day of spring ball amidst rainy conditions, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and senior writer Ryan Harlan have the inside scoop on everything that went down! See early rotations, who looked good, and much more below...

- Arguably, the most exciting play of the day for the offense came when QB Kallen Gutridge threw a pass intended for WR Eddie Freauff that Freauff tipped into the hands of WR Elijah Washington for a solid gain in the team period portion of practice. It was a great heads up by the freshman Washington to grab the pass as it was in the air to avoid a turnover and keep the offense on schedule.

- Inside linebacker Makiya Tongue practiced for the first time in two seasons after dealing with a knee injury suffered against San Diego State in 2023. Tongue practiced with the first team defense during seven-on-sevens. It was one of those moments that you love to see in sport, Tongue went through one of the most brutal and rare knee injuries out there, took a long recovery following the injury in 2023, and is now back… We’ll be looking forward to talking with him.

- Defensive back Mason White flashed some solid coverage skills guarding TE Jackson Bowers in one-on-ones. White looks as if he’s improved significantly in that part of his game from a season ago, as he will look to be more of a contributor this season in the secondary ahead of the 2025 campaign.

First Team Offense

QB - Maalik Murphy

RB - Anthony Hankerson / Salahadin Allah

WR - Trent Walker

WR - Darrius Clemons

WR - Jeremiah Noga

TE - Bryce Caufield

LT - Keyon Cox

LG - Dylan Sikorski

C - Zander Esty

RG - Nathan Elu

RT - Josiah Timoteo

