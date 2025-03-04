Oregon State Football Pre-Spring Depth Chart Prediction

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team kicking off spring practices on Tuesday, BeaversEdge gives its first depth chart prediction!
Offense-To-Defense (BeaversEdge Prediction)
-> This one is pretty self-explanatory... The room has just three players entering spring, and we've discussed that HERE, but the pecking order is very clear cut... Murphy is the guy, followed by Johnson, and then we'll see where Gutridge is following his redshirt season.
-> Very much like quarterback, this will be another position where the pecking order is pretty clearly established... Hankerson is the clear-cut No. 1, and will likely have a light spring as a result, look for Sallahadin Allah and Cornell Hatcher to take most of the reps, as the two freshman additions will be joining over the summer...