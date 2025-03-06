Oregon State QB Maalik Murphy: "This Is Where I Want To Be"

Timing is everything...

Just over a year ago, the Oregon State football team was runner-up for high-profile transfer Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy.

The Beavers had brought the former Texas QB on a visit to Corvallis shortly after he entered the transfer portal, but the timing wasn't quite right as he ultimately committed to Duke.

Flash forward a little more than a year later, and Murphy is the bonafide No.1 quarterback, wearing orange and black for the Beavers as spring practices begin...

So what changed in the span of a season?

For starters, Murphy was direct in saying that leaving Duke was not his decision.

"100% wasn't my choice to leave, but had to take what it was and move on," Murphy said.

Considering that Duke wanted to move to a more mobile QB-based offensive attack, it made sense for a pro-style QB like Murphy to seek a new situation, one where he was more valued for his skill set.

He was coming off a solo season with the Blue Devils, where he led them to a 9-3 record and threw for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. When Duke wanted to go in a different direction, that fueled Murphy that he has more work to do to get to where he wants to be as a quarterback.