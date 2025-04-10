WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 10

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive backs' coach AJ Cooper, EDGE rushers Kai Wallin and Walker Harris, and safety Jaheim Patterson following day 10 of spring football!

MORE: Who's Visiting For The Spring Game? | Baseball Postseason Projections | Which Prospects Have Scheduled Visits? | WATCH: Spring Interviews Day 9 | In-State WR Schedules OSU Visit | Beavers Clinch Series vs UCI | Offer Roundup 4/6 | CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings