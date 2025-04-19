Oregon State Football Spring Game Nuggets: Defense Takes The Win

With the Oregon State football team returning to Reser Stadium for the spring game, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and reporter Brogan Slaughter were on hand to give you the complete scoop!

!Offense

The highlight pass of the day was a Maalik Murphy touchdown pass to Cooper Jensen, where Jensen strolled into the endzone completely untouched as the defense failed to account for him on a busted coverage.

Murphy in the pocket recognized that Jensen was wide open and hit him in stride, as the nearest defender was more than 15 yards away. While Murphy connected with Jensen on that touchdown, he couldn’t connect with Darrius Clemons on the first play of the spring game, which also happened to be another deep shot down the field.

Defense

Starting down on the defensive line, the usual suspects were causing trouble up against the offensive line. Tevita Pome’e had himself a sack and was dominant in stopping the run attack shown by the offense. Tiger Black and Andy Alfieri combined for a TFL, taking down Montrel Hatten Jr in the backfield.

My personal defensive MVP of this Saturday is the man, Shamar Meikle. It seemed that Shamar was in on the action nearly every play of his defensive snaps. I viewed at least three TFLs and a sack from Meikle to go along with a plethora of individual tackles and assists.

Special Teams

- 49-yard field goal Caleb Ojeda no good

- 53-yarder made from Ojeda

- Tetsuta Tsuyumine with a made field goal from 35 yards out

ROTATIONS

