Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 12: Defense Strikes Back

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields Tuesday for spring practice No. 12, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and reporter Brogan Slaughter were on hand to give you the complete scoop!

Offense

It was a very quiet day from the offense for the most part in practice, which, given the sunny weather at the Prothro Practice Fields, you’d think there would be a bit more excitement. You’d think the passing game would dominate the day, but it was quite the opposite, with many drops during the team period portions of practice.

One of the highlight plays came from receiver Zach Card, where on a route he had to slide and contort his body to haul in a pass thrown over the middle to him. Card is definitely in the mix as one of the six or seven guys who may see some playing time this season...

Defense

It was another beautiful and sunny day in Corvallis, and the Beavs were feeling it because the defense came to play with energy today. All 11 defenders rallied to the ball every play in the few scrimmage portions of practice and were playing with a certain fire all day.

Sai Vadrawale, Amarion York, and Jaheim Patterson also looked sharp in their rotations today for the scrimmage. The defense had a pretty shut-down day except for a few nicely placed passes to Card. Even on completions to the speedy Card, Trey Glasper was...



ROTATIONS

ROTATIONS

