Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 7: Offense Wins The Day

With the Oregon State football team returning to the practice fields after a two-week break, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and reporter Brogan Slaughter were on hand to give you the complete scoop!
Offense
Redshirt freshman receiver Montrell Hatten got some reps in at the Wide Back position, playing in between RB and WR showing his versatility in the offense. He handled the majority of the workload today, explained by the limited availability of Jake Reichle, Anthony Hankerson had a lighter day of practice as well, but was available for all drills.
The quarterbacks had a solid day of practice, putting the majority of their passes on target with their receivers. Maalik Murphy and Gabarri Johnson...
Defense
Nickel Sai Vadrawale was someone who caught my attention today in practice, particularly with a play he made during the team period portion of practice as well as playing outside of the nickel spot.
On the part of Vadrawale playing multiple positions in the secondary, I saw today that he was getting looks playing...
Special Teams
Caleb Ojeda and Tetsuta Tsuyumine both kicked field goals during the team period portion of practice. Ojeda connected on one of his attempts from 43 yards out from the right hash of the field and missed the first one from the left hash. Tsuyumine missed both attempts on the day.

ROTATIONS
First Team Offense
QB - Maalik Murphy/Gabarri Johnson
RB - Anthony Hankerson/Cornell Hatcher Jr
WR - Trent Walker
WR - Darrius Clemons
WR - Taz Reddicks
TE - Bryce Caufield
LT - Thomas Schnapp
LG - Jacob Anderson
C - Zander Esty
RG - Nathan Elu
RT - Josiah Timoteo

