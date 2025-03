WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 6

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray, offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, and inside linebacker Dexter Foster as they talk spring football Part 1, preview part 2 in April, talk growth on the field, improvements still needed, and much more!

MORE: Recruiting Notebook: New Futurecast, QB Visit & MORE | Where Is OSU WBB Projected In NCAA Tourney? | Baseball Tops GCU 6-4 | Day 5 Nuggets: Jaheim Patterson Impresses | WATCH: Day 5 Interviews | WATCH: Day 5 Practice Video | Arizona LB Locks In Official Visit | WATCH: WCC Tournament Celebration + Interviews