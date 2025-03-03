Oregon State Football: 5 Burning Questions Ahead Of Spring Football

With the Oregon State football team preparing to kick off the 2025 campaign with spring practices on Tuesday, BeaversEdge poses five burning questions!

One of the bigger storylines for Oregon State football as we enter the spring of 2025 will be head coach Trent Bray's taking over as defensive coordinator. After former DC Keith Heyward resigned, Bray elected to name himself the DC. While this is not unheard of, it's not a common occurrence in the college ranks among defensive coaches, so it'll be very interesting to see how the nuances of that play out early on.

Sure, we knew Bray's chops as a DC when he served under the previous regime, but the idea of Bray as head coach and also leading the defense is intriguing. He looks to be more hands-on and wants to rebuild the defense.

What defensive changes/tweaks might we see with Bray back in the DC chair? That's one of the bigger questions entering spring...