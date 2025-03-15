Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 6: Defense Wins First Scrimmage

See early rotations, who looked good, and much more below...

With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium Saturday for the sixth day of spring ball, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan and writer Brogan Slaughter have the inside scoop on everything that went down!

Defense

Stop if you heard me say this before…. The defense wins the day in practice, and the defense won the day in the scrimmage on Saturday, which is to be expected at this point of the season, given that on Thursday, it was a similar performance from that side of the ball.

Safety Jaheim Patterson had a day in the scrimmage as he made plays consistently when the ball was in his direction. Patterson was a guy that I had raved about on Thursday and seems to have carried that positive momentum from Thursday’s practice into today’s scrimmage.

Offense

Running backs Salahadin Allah and Cornell Hatcher highlighted the group today, the latter with the lone touchdown of the scrimmage. The touchdown came from a simple zone trap scheme from about five yards out where Hatcher spun off one defender, diving into the endzone for six.

For the offense, OC Ryan Gunderson prioritized that the players continue to learn the scheme and execute smoothly and comfortably rather than being thrown new stuff at them, further confusing and overcomplicating the offense.

Special Teams

Max Walker and AJ Winsor initially struggled to punt the ball down the field in the elements and wind today, but as the conditions cleared, they found much more consistent success in their punts.

Caleb Ojeda was the only kicker who participated in practice today. He missed both field goal attempts of the day but converted on an extra point attempt.

