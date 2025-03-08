Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 3: Offense Wins The Day

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team taking to Prothro Practice Fields Thursday for the third day of spring ball, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Senior Writer Ryan Harlan have the inside scoop on everything that went down!
See early rotations, who looked good, and much more below...
Offense
- During the one-on-ones portion of practice today, all the quarterbacks connected with their receivers on what appeared to be almost every single throw. Jailen Holmes was a receiver who stood out today as he used his speed to create separation to catch a ball Gabarri Johnson threw during the one-on-one portion of practice.
Defense
Mason White was another DB who caught my eye today. He had a couple of standout plays and a couple of plays where he was beaten in coverage. Regarding the good, he made a tremendous break on the ball during a 7-on-7 when Cornell Hatcher was trying to get a pass out of the backfield, delivering a big blow. On the flip side, he was burned by Taz Reddicks for a deep touchdown early during 7-on-7 work…
Special Teams
I got another look at AJ Winsor and Max Walker punting the ball in practice today. Walker and Winsor both boomed punts around 50 yards with plenty of hangtime to go along with the power in their kicks. Winsor and Walker consistently got close to five seconds of hang time in each punt.
- For the first time this spring football season, we finally saw some action in the kicking game, as both Caleb Ojeda and the new kicker Tetsuta Tsuyumine took kicks from 40 yards.
First Team Offense
QB - Maalik Murphy
RB - Anthony Hankerson / Salahadin Allah
WR - Trent Walker
WR - Darrius Clemons
WR - Jeremiah Noga/Taz Reddicks
TE - Bryce Caufield
LT - Keyon Cox
LG - Dylan Sikorski
C - Zander Esty
RG - Nathan Elu
RT - Josiah Timoteo
