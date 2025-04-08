WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 9

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State secondary coach AJ Cooper, wide receivers David Wells and Taz Reddicks, and offensive linemen Josiah Timoteo and Dylan Sikorski following day nine of spring football!

