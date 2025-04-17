WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 13

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR
Hear from Oregon State linebackers Raesjon Davis and Makiya Tongue, and defensive back Tyrice Ivy in the final open practice of spring before Saturday's spring game!
MORE: Preview: Baseball To Face CSUN | 2026 Recruiting Primer Linebacker | OV Profile: LB Beau Jandreau | Baseball Postseason Projections | Carey Set For NCAAs | Carey Wins AAI Award | Beavers Take Down UCLA | Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Strikes Back | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | WATCH: Day 12 Highlights | 2026 ATH Schedules OSU OV
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan