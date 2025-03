WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Video Day 2

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Check out video from Oregon State's second practice of spring football!

MORE: Baseball Preview: Beavers Take On San Diego | QB Maalik Murphy: "This Is Where I Want To Be" | Texas ATH Schedules OSU Visit | WATCH: Beavers Preview SD Series & MORE | Spring Football Nuggets Day 1 | WR Target Cynai Thomas Set To Announce | WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 1 | WATCH: BeaversEdge Day 1 Breakdown | WATCH: Day 1 Practice Video | Depth Chart Prediction: Pre Spring