Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 10: Murphy & Walker In-Sync

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Reser Stadium for spring practice No. 10, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and reporter Brogan Slaughter were on hand to give you the complete scoop!

Offense

It was a bright and sunny day for Thursday's practice. The vibes were high, and the offense was firing on all cylinders. The quarterback room proudly got its rhythm back after some rather shaky performances in the rain on Tuesday. All three offensive units that worked into the scrimmage looked sharp and executed smoothly in team drills.

One takeaway from the offensive side of the ball was that the Maalik Murphy to Trent Walker connection was alive and thriving. It seemed that Maalik couldn't miss his favorite target, connecting on

Defense

Unlike Tuesday’s practice, where the defense won the day handily, along with some help from the elements. There was more of a back-and-forth between the offense and defense compared to the one-sided affair that was Tuesday’s practice.

Unlike Tuesday's practice, where the defense won the day handily, along with some help from the elements. There was more of a back-and-forth between the offense and defense compared to the one-sided affair that was Tuesday's practice.

The standout group from today was the secondary, given that they mostly made plays around the ball. The offense was able to push the ball down the field vertically compared to Tuesday. Tyrice Ivy Jr

Special Teams

Not a lot of special teams work focused on punting or kicking today, rather more so with kickoff returns. Walker, Zach Card, and Jalien Holmes were the top three options in the return game for kickoffs.

ROTATIONS

ROTATIONS