WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Highlights Day 12

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR
Check out the video from Oregon State's 12th spring football practice at Reser Stadium...
MORE: Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Strikes Back | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | 2026 ATH Schedules OSU OV | Preview: Beavers To Face UCLA | Beavers In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep Fullerton | WBB Lands Transfer Jenna Villa | Notebook: Cooper's New Role, WR Depth, OL Progress
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan