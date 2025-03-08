Published Mar 8, 2025
WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Video Day 3
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Check out video from Oregon State's third practice of spring football!

MORE: Offer Roundup Early March | Spring Notebook: Cavanaugh & McCann Settling In | Day 2 Nuggets: Murphy Expanding Passing Attack | QB Maalik Murphy: "This Is Where I Want To Be"

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan