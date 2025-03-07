Oregon State Spring Football Notebook: Cavanaugh & McCann Settling In

With the Oregon State football team firmly entrenched in the first week of fall camp, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at two of the newest coaches, offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh and wide receivers coach Pat McCann !

Just over three weeks ago, on Friday, February 14th, it went public that former Oregon State offensive line coach Kyle DeVan was accepting an assistant offensive line coach job with the Chicago Bears.

The move left the Beavers, head coach Trent Bray, and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson scrambling to find a quality replacement for DeVan with just two full weeks until the start of spring practices.

Luckily for the Beavers, Gundy had a first choice in mind, and he just so happened to be right down the road in Eugene.

Mike Cavanaugh.

The longtime (10 seasons) OL coach under former head coach Mike Riley has been an analyst for Oregon for the past two seasons, essentially serving as the Ducks' assistant offensive line coach.

Just how quickly did Gundy make the first call and things come together?

"Really fast," Cavanaugh said. "It was a Thursday. Gundy hit me with a text and said we had to talk. I knew another guy who was being interviewed for the receivers coach, and I thought it would be to talk about him. Then all of a sudden he's like, Kyle (DeVan) might be leaving, we want you to come back as OL coach. Then, an hour later, Trent (Bray) called and said Kyle was leaving, so there was a big scramble, and the rest is history."

While Cavanaugh was thrilled at the prospect of becoming an OL coach again and having one of the shorter commute changes as a result of the job change, it wasn't something he expected.

"It came out of the blue... I was a senior analyst down the street, loving what I was doing... My first conversation was with my wife, then it was pretty much let's go."

