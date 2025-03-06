Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 2: Murphy Expanding Passing Attack

See early rotations, who looked good, and much more below...

With the Oregon State football team taking to Prothro Practice Fields Thursday for the second day of spring ball, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan has the inside scoop on everything that went down!

- On day two of spring practices, there was more emphasis on special teams, but there were plenty of positives to take away from the opportunities the offense had during the team period portion of practice.

- I could count a few highlight plays today from the offense compared to Tuesday’s practice in the rain. The first one was an over-the-shoulder catch that David Wells caught on a pass thrown by Maalik Murphy as Wells blazed by DB Jalil Tucker to nab the ball.

- Murphy was also on the end of another highlight play today as he rolled out... TO READ THE FULL REPORT, INCLUDING IN-DEPTH BREAKDOWNS and more, CLICK HERE

- The DB room, in particular, caught my attention today as they were the defensive group consistently making plays on the ball today. DB Exodus Ayers and Sai Vadrawale III continued to be around the ball throughout practice.

- Ayers was able to come up with a pass breakup and forced an incompletion from Murphy on a pass intended for Clemons. Ayers seems poised... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

First Team Defense

DL - Thomas Collins/Jacob Schuster

DL - Tevita Pome’e

OLB - Andy Alfieri

ILB - Dexter Foster

ILB - Raejson Davis/Makiya Tongue

OLB - Nikko Taylor

DB - Sai Vadrawale III

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Tyrice Ivy

DB - Exodus Ayers

DB - Drake Vickers

To read the full report, including more in-depth details, the first-team offense, both second-teams, notes, and much more, CLICK HERE