Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 5: DB Jaheim Patterson Impresses

See early rotations, who looked good, and much more below...

With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium Thursday for the fifth day of spring ball, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan has the inside scoop on everything that went down!

Defense

On the defensive backs' side, the highlight play of the day from practice was from safety Jaheim Patterson, who read Maalik Murphy's eyes and picked off a pass in the middle of the field for an interception.

Offense

- Tight ends coach Will Heck indicated that they’re looking for ways to bring Bryce Caufield and Riley Williams to the field or even four tight ends at once. I like the idea of the Beavers having a T-Rex personnel group of four tight ends like the Kansas City Chiefs did in a game during the 2021 NFL football season.

The highlight play of the day on offense was from Gabarri Johnson during the team period portion of practice, when he avoided a sack and found Caufield for a touchdown.

Special Teams

- There was little emphasis on kicking or punting today, but Caleb Ojeda, Max Walker, and AJ Winsor practiced today.

