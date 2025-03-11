Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 4: Defense Takes Charge

With the Oregon State football team taking to Prothro Practice Fields Thursday for the third day of spring ball, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Senior Writer Ryan Harlan have the inside scoop on everything that went down!

Defense

Edges Walker Harris and Kai Wallin, and inside linebacker Dexter Foster were amongst my front seven standouts today… Harris has outstanding speed coming off the EDGE, and Wallin is more developed than I thought from Nebraska. Those two are going to help improve the EDGES…

Offense

While those were the key takeaways from why the offense struggled today in practice, but the highlight catch of the day, though from the receiver room, was a toe tap catch from Malachi Durant against Jalil Tucker during one-on-ones.

I was impressed with Durant's body control, particularly in adjusting the ball as it was thrown to him and coming down with it. Durant was someone I heard about and poised to take a big leap this spring, and many players have talked highly about him as I listened to the specialists get excited about that big catch during practice today.

First-Team Defense

DL - Thomas Collins

DL - Tevita Pome’e

OLB - Andy Alfieri

OLB - Kai Wallin

ILB - Dexter Foster

ILB - Makiya Tongue

DB - TJ Crandall

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Tyrice Ivy

DB - Exodus Ayers / Jalil Tucker

DB (five DB look) - Sai Vadrawale III

