Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 4: Defense Takes Charge

With the Oregon State football team taking to Prothro Practice Fields Thursday for the third day of spring ball, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Senior Writer Ryan Harlan have the inside scoop on everything that went down!
See early rotations, who looked good, and much more below...
Defense
Edges Walker Harris and Kai Wallin, and inside linebacker Dexter Foster were amongst my front seven standouts today… Harris has outstanding speed coming off the EDGE, and Wallin is more developed than I thought from Nebraska. Those two are going to help improve the EDGES…
More on Harris: One of his most notable plays today was a would-be sack on Gabarri Johnson, where he was in the backfield instantly, showing great speed and quickness... He is... TO READ THE FULL REPORT, INCLUDING IN-DEPTH BREAKDOWNS and more, CLICK HERE
Offense
While those were the key takeaways from why the offense struggled today in practice, but the highlight catch of the day, though from the receiver room, was a toe tap catch from Malachi Durant against Jalil Tucker during one-on-ones.
I was impressed with Durant's body control, particularly in adjusting the ball as it was thrown to him and coming down with it. Durant was someone I heard about and poised to take a big leap this spring, and many players have talked highly about him as I listened to the specialists get excited about that big catch during practice today.
First-Team Defense
DL - Thomas Collins
DL - Tevita Pome’e
OLB - Andy Alfieri
OLB - Kai Wallin
ILB - Dexter Foster
ILB - Makiya Tongue
DB - TJ Crandall
DB - Skyler Thomas
DB - Tyrice Ivy
DB - Exodus Ayers / Jalil Tucker
DB (five DB look) - Sai Vadrawale III
To read the full report, including more in-depth details, the first-team offense, both second-teams, notes, and much more, CLICK HERE
