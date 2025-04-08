Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 9: DB Amarion York Impresses

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team returning to the practice fields for spring practice No. 9, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and reporter Brogan Slaughter were on hand to give you the complete scoop!
Offense
QB Kallen Gutridge showed off the wheels on a few zone-read concepts, flashing the sneaky athleticism with the third team offense. While Gutridge doesn’t have the explosiveness like Gabarri does running, he did show a lot of grit and character with those runs in practice.
Defense
Tuesday’s practice was another wet one, and the defense certainly took advantage, looking sharp on all fronts. The DBs were flying around the scene with multiple big players from my standout of the day, Amarion York. He started with a big PBU on Trent Walker and finished the day with the only INT of the session, picking off Gabarri Johnson.
Special Teams
Tetsuta Tsuyumine and Caleb Ojeda both had field goal attempts from 43 yards during the team period portion of practice. Ojeda connected on both attempts from the right and left hash, while Tsuyumine missed both of his attempts on the day.
ROTATIONS
