Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 9: DB Amarion York Impresses

With the Oregon State football team returning to the practice fields for spring practice No. 9, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and reporter Brogan Slaughter were on hand to give you the complete scoop!

Offense

QB Kallen Gutridge showed off the wheels on a few zone-read concepts, flashing the sneaky athleticism with the third team offense. While Gutridge doesn’t have the explosiveness like Gabarri does running, he did show a lot of grit and character with those runs in practice.

The newest addition to the running back room, Montrel Hatten, has been able to help spell the backfield with added depth... To read more on Hatten's new role and the ENTIRE REPORT, including which tight ends impressed today, CLICK HERE

Defense

Tuesday’s practice was another wet one, and the defense certainly took advantage, looking sharp on all fronts. The DBs were flying around the scene with multiple big players from my standout of the day, Amarion York. He started with a big PBU on Trent Walker and finished the day with the only INT of the session, picking off Gabarri Johnson.

To read the ENTIRE REPORT, including which linebacker returned to practice today & more detailed analysis, CLICK HERE

Special Teams

Tetsuta Tsuyumine and Caleb Ojeda both had field goal attempts from 43 yards during the team period portion of practice. Ojeda connected on both attempts from the right and left hash, while Tsuyumine missed both of his attempts on the day.

ROTATIONS

To see the full rotations, including first and second team offense, and both defensive first teams, head over to the FULL REPORT HERE