Oregon State Football New Numbers + 2025 Spring Roster

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team announcing several number changes, we cover them here and have the full spring football roster!

MORE: 5 Burning Questions Ahead Of Spring Football | In-State DE Setting Up Multiple Visits | Baseball Takes Down OSU | MBB WCC Tourney Details | WBB Tourney Details | 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: DB | 2026 Recruiting Primer: DL | Baseball Preview vs Auburn | Beavers offer three-star LB Beau Jandreau | 2024 Review+2025 Preview: WR | Scouting Report: DB Blake Thompson