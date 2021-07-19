Meet The Oregon State Beavers Class of 2022 Commitments
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230
Committed: July 12th, 2021
The Skinny: Oregon State had been in contact with Hickle for nearly a year, and after getting on campus for a visit in June, the staff extended an offer on July 9th. Three days later, Hickle became a future Beaver. He committed to the Beavs over a long-time offer from Nevada.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 225
Committed: July 9th, 2021
The Skinny: After taking the month of June to visit some of his top schools, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass-catcher committed to Oregon State. He chose the Beavers over offers from Michigan, Fresno State, Arizona State, Utah, Air Force, and more.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 300
Committed: July 3rd, 2021
The Skinny: Landing Wright was big for the Beavs for many reasons. Not only was he a top defensive line target in the class, he also fills a big position of neee for the future. He chose the Beavers over offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Liberty, Marshall, and Colorado State.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 260
Committed: July 2nd, 2021
The Skinny: Vincic was another long-time target for Oregon State, and one they definitely had to work hard for. The relationship was built up virtually before Vincic chose OSU over the likes of Cal & Utah, which were schools he visited after his official in Corvallis.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Committed: June 29th, 2021
The Skinny: In-state prospect Jacob Strand didn’t wait too long to capitalize on his opportunity with the Beavs. Oregon State quickly became the favorite over Air Force, and he committed following an official visit in Corvallis.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 178
Committed: June 27th, 2021
The Skinny: We first reported Oregon State's interest in Mack nearly a year ago, and it was over half a year later that he received his opportunity to play for the Beavers. After taking a visit, it was only a short amount of time before Mack pledged to the Beavs.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 275
Committed: June 24th, 2021
The Skinny: It was a team effort for Lopez as offensive line coach Jim Michalzcik, head coach Jonathan Smith, as well as director of player personnel Darrick Yray were able to create a tight relationship with Lopez, and it only got better once he got to campus for his first official visit. After taking another official to Cal and taking some time with his family to think, Lopez made his commitment to Oregon State official.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Committed: April 30th, 2021
The Skinny: It wasn’t a full week before Throckmorton committed to Oregon State after his offer. Since then, the Beaver pledge has impressed at camps and likely would have seen a spike in his stock without an early commitment. He chose Oregon State over Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Southern Miss.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Committed: April 21st, 2021
The Skinny: It didn't take too long before Prusia realized that he wanted to stay home and represent his state. Less than three weeks went by before his commitment, and he has since earned the Oregon player of the year award, proving to be another solid addition for the receiver room.
More:
Height: 6-0
Weight: 220
Committed: April 12th, 2021
The Skinny: Landing a big time running back out of North Texas shortly after taking the job was a big first win for running backs coach AJ Steward. Martinez committed to the Beavs over offers from Georgia Tech , Kansas, San Diego State, and Texas State.
More:
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215
Committed: April 9th, 2021
The Skinny: Most people probably wouldn't have believed us if we said that Oregon State's first commit in the 2022 class would be a four-star linebacker from Florida, but that is exactly what the Beavers got with Jordan. Jordan has been committed to two other schools, but says that Corvallis is home. If the Beavs keep him on board until pen hits paper, this is a big win
More:
