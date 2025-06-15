Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Coastal Carolina

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OMAHA, Neb. – Easton Talt and Gavin Turley both hit solo home runs in Oregon State’s 6-2 loss to Coastal Carolina Sunday night in front of 24,490 fans at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Talt hit a long ball to right in the third and Turley went deep for the 20th time this season when he launched a home run to left in the ninth. The Beavers (48-15-1) proceeded to put two runners on down four but were unable to get any closer as Coastal Carolina’s Ryan Lynch saved his ninth game of the season.

Oregon State’s loss forces the Beavers into an elimination game matchup with Louisville Tuesday.

The Chanticleers (55-11) scored six runs off Oregon State starter Ethan Kleinschmit, with just two being earned. The lefty allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven. He dropped to 8-5 this season.

Jacob Morrison held Oregon State to five hits and a run in 7 2/3 innings. He scattered five hits while striking out seven. He is 12-0 on the year.

Coastal Carolina scored three in the first then went up 5-1 with a two-run fourth inning. The Chanticleers scored one more in the fifth before the trio of Zach Kmatz, Laif Palmer and Zach Edwards held them scoreless over 4 1/3 innings, striking out five in the process.

Next Up

Oregon State re-matches with Louisville Tuesday in an elimination game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (1 p.m. in Omaha). The game will air on ESPN.

Oregon State Notes

• The meeting was just the second-ever between the teams following a 4-4 tie at the Seattle Baseball Showcase at T-Mobile Park.

• Easton Talt’s third-inning home run was his first long ball since May 17 against Long Beach State. It also marked the first home run by a Beaver in the 2025 Men’s College World Series.

• Sunday’s game marked the first time the Beavers had multiple errors in back-to-back games this season.

OSU Athletics