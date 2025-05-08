Oregon State MBB: Beavers Add Australian Center Yaak Yaak

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State men's basketball team and head coach Wayne Tinkle added size for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday as they announced the addition of Australian center Yaak Yaak.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pounder is coming off a sophomore season with Colorado Mesa where he played in 27 games (nine starts) and averaged 24.7 minutes en-route to 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 48% from the floor, 18% from deep, and 79% from the foul line.

Before Colorado-Mesa, Yaak spent a season at New Mexico State where he played in 15 games as a true freshman, averaging 0.5 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

He joins MSU guard Dez White, Oakland transfer Malcolm Christie, Pittsburgh transfer Jorge Diaz-Graham, Southern Indiana transfer Stephen Olowoniyi, Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser, and 2025 signees Keziah Ekissi & Olavi Suutela as the new additions this offseason.

During his time with Australia, Yaak spent two years as a scholarship holder with the NBA Global Academy - an elite training center located at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence at the Australia Institute of Sport in Canberra, Australia.

He trained under the supervision of NBA-hired coaches along with Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence team and coaches and was also selected to attend numerous Basketball Australia Development camps and has won numerous state championships at the club and high school level.

Yaak represented Australia in the U19 FIBA Basketball World Cup held in Latvia at 17 years old (averaged 10.8 minutes, 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds)and was selected to represent the state of South Australia in U16s, U18s and U20s Australian Junior Championships.

