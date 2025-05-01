Four Oregon State Targets Who Could Commit Next

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

Oregon State currently holds four commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, all of the three-star variety. With April coming to a close, BeaversEdge takes a look at what prospects could be the next to join the Beavers' recruiting class.

