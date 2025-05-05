Published May 5, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (34-12) coming off a 2-2 week that included two wins and a loss against Hawaii, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers dipped in the national rankings...

MORE: 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell Backs Off Pledge Beavers Land MSU Transfer | Beavers To Face Hawaii | OV Primer: May 2nd | 4 Players Who Could Commit Next | MBB Adds Pitt Transfer | WBB Adds NC State Transfer | WATCH: Mitch Canham Talks Loss To Oregon | Official Visit Profile: OT Tristan Comer

Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Ranks 5/5
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

10th

-3

Top-25

USA TODAY

11th

+1

Top-25

Baseball America

15th

+1

Top-25

Perfect Game

11th

-1

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

10th

+2

RANKS

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter