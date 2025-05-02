Oregon State Official Visit Weekend Primer: May 2

The Oregon State football program will begin hosting prospects on official visits starting on Friday. Four players will travel from Corvallis to spend the weekend with the Beavers' coaching staff.

Starting off with the lone commitment on campus this weekend, three-tar wide receiver Cynai Thomas, a standout at Riordan in the San Francisco area, will make his way to town. Thomas committed to Oregon State in March and is fully locked in with the program. This weekend will give Thomas a great opportunity to get to bond with wide receivers coach Pat McCann and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson while also diving deeper into the offense and more.