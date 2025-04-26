Oregon State lands Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser

The Oregon State Beavers have landed an important piece of the 2025 roster on Saturday as Coastal Carolina center transfer Noah Amenhauser announced his commitment to the Beavers.

The Goodyear, Arizona native will be playing for his third program in three years in 2025-26, after spending time at Grand Canyon in 2023-24 and Coastal Carolina in 2024-25. For Coastal Carolina this past season, Amenhauser averaged 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7% from the field. He played in 31 games for the Chanticleers, including 30 starts.

As a freshman in 2023-24, the 7-footer played in 13 games for Grand Canyon, averaging just 2.7 minutes per game, resulting in 1.2 points and 0.5 rebounds per contest.

Amenhauser is the second transfer portal commitment for the Beavers this offseason, joining Southern Indiana transfer Stephen Olowoniyi.