Oregon State MBB: Beavers Add Missouri State Guard Dez White

The Oregon State men's basketball team and head coach Wayne Tinkle landed another addition via the transfer portal as Missouri State guard Dez White announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder just wrapped up a sophomore season at Missouri State where he played and started in all 31 games, averaging 14 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 37% shooting from the floor, 35% from deep, and 83% from the foul line.

Before MSU, White began his career at Austin Peay, playing 35 games (34 starts) as a true freshman, averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 37% shooting from the field, 33% from three, and 85% from the line.

He'll come to Corvallis as a junior and will have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

He joins Oakland transfer Malcolm Christie, Pittsburgh transfer Jorge Diaz-Graham, Southern Indiana transfer Stephen Olowoniyi, Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser, and 2025 signees Keziah Ekissi & Olavi Suutela as the new additions this offseason. The Beavers lost five starters and seven overall to the transfer portal this offseason...