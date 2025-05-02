Published May 2, 2025
Oregon State MBB: Beavers Add Missouri State Guard Dez White
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
The Oregon State men's basketball team and head coach Wayne Tinkle landed another addition via the transfer portal as Missouri State guard Dez White announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder just wrapped up a sophomore season at Missouri State where he played and started in all 31 games, averaging 14 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 37% shooting from the floor, 35% from deep, and 83% from the foul line.

Before MSU, White began his career at Austin Peay, playing 35 games (34 starts) as a true freshman, averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 37% shooting from the field, 33% from three, and 85% from the line.

He'll come to Corvallis as a junior and will have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

He joins Oakland transfer Malcolm Christie, Pittsburgh transfer Jorge Diaz-Graham, Southern Indiana transfer Stephen Olowoniyi, Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser, and 2025 signees Keziah Ekissi & Olavi Suutela as the new additions this offseason. The Beavers lost five starters and seven overall to the transfer portal this offseason...

