2026 RB LaMarcus Bell Backs Off Oregon State Commitment

2026 running back LaMarcus Bell has backed off his commitment to Oregon State. The three-star prospect out of Lake Oswego High School in Lake Oswego announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Friday afternoon.

Bell originally committed to Oregon State in late January over offers from Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington State at the time. This spring, both Utah and BYU extended offers to Bell; it's currently unclear if the Utes or Cougars will now move into prime contention for the Lake Oswego standout.

With Bell's decommitment, Oregon State is left with a trio of commitments from quarterback Deagan Rose, wide receiver Cynai Thomas, and defensive end Noah Tishendorf.