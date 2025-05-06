Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Series At Hawaii

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beaver Baseball Ranks | 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell Backs Off Pledge Beavers Land MSU Transfer | OV Primer: May 2nd | 4 Players Who Could Commit Next | Oregon State Lands Louisiana Tech RB Transfer Marquis Crosby

HONOLULU – Wilson Weber hit two home runs, Carson McEntire went 3-for-3 and Wyatt Queen scattered one run in 6 1/3 innings as Oregon State defeated Hawai’i, 7-3, Monday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Beavers, with the win, improved to 35-12 on the year and claimed the series with three wins over the four games. OSU took game one, 11-4, then game two, 3-2. Hawai’i (29-17) won game three, 5-0, before Oregon State took the finale.

Queen, making his fourth start of the season, was sharp through 6 1/3 innings, a season-long for the righty. He struck out a season-high seven, scattered four hits and a run and issued three walks to earn the win. He is now 3-1 on the year.

Weber hit a solo home run in the seventh, then followed that with a three-run blast in the eighth inning. The shot, his seventh of the year, pushed Oregon State to a 7-1 advantage.

McEntire set a career-high with three hits. He singled in the second, drove home the game’s first run on a double in the sixth and hit a solo home run to right in the Beavers’ four-run eighth inning.

The teams found themselves in a scoreless battle until the sixth inning. Trent Caraway reached on a strikeout and wild pitch, then made his way to second on another wild pitch. McEntire then hit a double to the track in left, enabling Caraway to come in from third. Aiva Arquette then gave the Beavers a 2-0 lead on a bloop single to right.

McEntire’s three hits led the OSU offense, which recorded eight as a team. Weber also had two to go along with his four RBI.

Cory Ronan started for Hawai’i and worked three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Ethan Thomas, the third one nine pitchers on the day for UH, took the loss after allowing two runs – one earned – in 1 1/3 innings. He is 1-1.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field Wednesday for a matchup versus Portland. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The game will air on Portland’s CW, KOIN.com, KOIN+ and Pac-12 Insider.

Oregon State Notes

• McEntire made his first start of the season in right field. Adam Haight, meanwhile, made his second start of the weekend at designated hitter.

• McEntire recorded his second multiple-hit effort and third multi-RBI game of the season. His home run was his first since April 15 at UCLA.

• McEntire’s three hits marked a career-high, surpassing his two against the Bruins.

• The game marked Oregon State’s last true road matchup of the regular season. OSU’s win pushed the Beavers to 13-7 in such games this year.

• Monday’s game marked Oregon State’s first multi-home run game since the finale at CSUN on April 19.

• OSU improved to 3-0 on Mondays this season, and 11-5 in the Mitch Canham era.

• The Beavers improved to 12-17 all-time against Hawai’i, with a 9-17 record in Honolulu.

• Weber ended the series with five extra-base hits, posting two doubles in the opener, a home run in game two and two long balls in the finale.

• Gavin Turley walked twice, giving him 117 for his career. That’s one shy of tying Mickey Riley (1980-83) for fifth-most at Oregon State.