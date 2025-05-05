Oregon State Football Lands Louisiana Tech RB Transfer Marquis Crosby

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team, head coach Trent Bray, and running backs coach Ray Pickering have added to the RB room for the upcoming season as Louisiana Tech transfer Marquis Crosby announced his commitment!

The 5-foot-9, 201-pounder will have one season of eligibility with the Beavers, but could have an extra year granted by the NCAA after missing only one game in the 2023 campaign.

He'll join Anthony Hankerson, Salahadin Allah, Cornell Hatcher, Jake Reichle, and incoming freshmen Skyler Jackson and Kourdey Glass. Considering the Beavers lost converted RB Montrel Hatten to the portal after spring, the Beavers definitely wanted to have another body in that room.

Crosby is coming off a junior season with the Bulldogs, where he appeared in 10 games with one start, taking 57 carries for 224 yards and a score.

His best season came as a redshirt freshman in 2022, when he played in all 12 games with 10 starts and tallied 918 yards and nine touchdowns on 183 carries.

