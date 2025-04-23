Oregon State MBB: Beavers Add Keziah Ekissi

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added highly touted guard Keziah Ekissi to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced.

Ekissi is a 6-foot-3 point guard from Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, France.

6-foot-3 - Guard

Ekissi will join the Beavers after spending the 2024-25 season at Howard College in Texas, where he is ranked as the No. 6 junior college prospect in the nation. The guard started 27 games and averaged 12.3 points per contest during his freshman campaign. He shot 45.2 percent from the floor and a blistering 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Ekissi’s season was highlighted by a 27-point showing against Midland College, when he went 8-for-14 from the floor and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

“We are really looking forward to getting Keziah here,” Tinkle said. “He brings great size and athleticism from the point guard position, and can score at all three levels. We love his basketball IQ and his willingness to pass – he understands the value of getting the ball in other people’s hands. The combination of his scoring, playmaking and defense will make him a force for us. Keziah is a great person that we think can give us a boost at his position. He’s a multi-dimensional player that we know Beaver Nation will fall in love with in a hurry.”

Prior to his collegiate career, Ekissi played for French club Cholet, seeing action for their U21 squad in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The guard helped guide the Cholet U21’s to the national title in 2022-23, as well as the Trophee de Futur. In 2021-22 Ekissi helped the Cholet U18 team make the national finals. He also saw action in France with the Fos sur Mer U18 squad.

“The Oregon State coaches showed me they really wanted me, and I connected with the team’s mindset during my visit,” Ekissi said. “The coaches are committed, they support their players on and off the court, and they pay attention to detail. The style of play fits me well, and above all, they’re focused on winning, just like I am. I felt good on campus, I liked the energy of the town, and as a bonus, I’ll get to play alongside my best friend Isaiah Sy.”

Ekissi will join the Beavers alongside freshman Olavi Suutela, who signed with Oregon State in November.

