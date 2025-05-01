Oregon State MBB: Beavers Land Oakland Transfer Malcolm Christie

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

The Oregon State men's basketball team and head coach Wayne Tinkle added another player for the upcoming campaign in Oakand's Malcolm Christie.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Canadian is a native of New Brunswick and is coming off a lone season with the Grizzlies, where he played in 32 games (eight starts) and averaged 8.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game on 33% shooting from the floor, 32% from three, and 70% from the line.

Before Oakland, he spent three seasons at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, earning the 2024 AUS Conference, MVP 2024 First-Team All-Star, 2024 First-Team All-Canadian, 2024 AUS Championship Tournament MVP, and the 2024 Final 8 USports National Tournament All-Star

He averaged 22.1 points per game in 2023-24, set a new Dalhousie record for most points in a game at 51 (Nov. 25 vs UNB), and a new AUS record for 3-point shots made in a season at 79. In his career, he shot at a .383 clip from range, made 3.06 three per game, and averaged 16.3 points per game.

He joins Pittsburgh transfer Jorge Diaz-Graham, Southern Indiana transfer Stephen Olowoniyi, Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser, and 2025 signee Keziah Ekissi as the new additions this offseason. The Beavers lost five starters and seven overall to the transfer portal this offseason...

