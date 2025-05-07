Oregon State MBB: Beavers Officially Announce Malcolm Christie

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added guard Malcolm Christie to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Wednesday.

Christie is a 6-foot-5 guard from Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Christie joins the Beavers as a senior from Oakland. He averaged 8.3 points per game in 2024-25, and was among the top-six in the Horizon League in 3-pointers made per game. He scored in double-figures eight times on the season, including a pair of games over 20 points. Christie had three of his best collegiate games at the 2024 Diamond Head Classic, including a 27-point performance against host Hawai’i and an 18-point showing against the Beavers.

“Malcolm has big-time shot making potential,” Tinkle said. “He has one of the quickest releases I have ever coached. He’s a quality young man, who is hungry to get better, and he brings great maturity and experience. We feel he will be another impactful addition to our program.”

Christie started his collegiate career at Dalhousie University in his native Canada. He was a First Team All-Canada selection in 2024, and AUS Player of the Year. Christie averaged 22.1 points per game in 2023-24, including a program-high 51-point game against UNB.

“I chose Oregon State because I want to play for Coach Tinkle and a coaching staff that believes in me, wants to win, and will push me every day to get better and achieve my goals,” Christie said. “I love the culture that has been built at Oregon State and I think I fit their system and play style really well. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Christie will be joined next season by fellow newcomers Noah Amenhauser, Stephen Olowoniyi, Jorge Diaz Graham, Keziah Ekissi, and Olavi Suutela.

OSU Athletics