Oregon State Locks in Official Visit with Texas IOL Justin Morales

The Oregon State Beavers are the seocnd program to lock in an official visit with Franklin (El Paso - TX) standout interior offensive lineman Justin Morales .

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound offensvie lineman announced on Wednesday his plans to take an official visit to Coravllis on the weekend of June 6. The Texas standout is also expected to visit Kansas State for a May 29 official visit. He also announced on Wednesday his plans to visit Maryland on June 12.

While Morales's official visit list so far is short, his offer sheet is a strong one. The On3 three-star prospect holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech in addition to his offers from the Beavers and Wildcats.

Morales is unranked by Rivals while On3 ranks him as a top-75 interior offensive lineman nationally and a top-150 prospect in the state of Texas.

The scheduling of his official visit to Corvallis comes just one day after Oregon State offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh made a stop in El Paso to check out the three-star prospect. Cavanaugh and the Beavers originally offered Morales in mid-April.

He is the third offensive line prospect to schedule an official visit to Corvallis this summer joining Oklahoma offensive tackle Daniel McMorris and Michigan offensive tackle Tristan Comer.



The Beavers currently hold three commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from quarterback Deagan Rose, wide receiver Cynai Thomas, and defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf.