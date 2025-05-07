Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projection (5/7)

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With D1 Baseball and Baseball America's most recent field of 64 projection coming out this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this early-May projection.
D1Baseball Projection
In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team slipped a few spots but remains a regional host, checking in at the No. 14 overall seed
They'd be paired with the No. 3 overall seed, Florida State, and the Tallahassee Regional, and would also have Oklahoma in the Corvallis Regional along with UConn & Nevada.
The Beavers return to action this weekend, taking on Iowa in a three-game set starting Friday...
Baseball America Projection
In the Baseball America postseason projection, Oregon State is projected to be the No. 13 overall seed, paired with the Fayetteville Regional and No. 4 overall seed Arkansas. The Beavers would have USC, Kansas State, and San Diego in their regional.
