Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projection (5/7)

With D1 Baseball and Baseball America's most recent field of 64 projection coming out this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this early-May projection.

In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team slipped a few spots but remains a regional host, checking in at the No. 14 overall seed

They'd be paired with the No. 3 overall seed, Florida State, and the Tallahassee Regional, and would also have Oklahoma in the Corvallis Regional along with UConn & Nevada.

The Beavers return to action this weekend, taking on Iowa in a three-game set starting Friday...