2026 WR Malcolm Watkins Recaps Oregon State Official Visit

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Over the weekend, Oregon State began hosting 2026 prospects for official visits, including California wide receiver Malcolm Watkins.

MORE: Beaver Baseball Ranks | 2026 RB Lamarcus Bell Backs Off Pledge Beavers Land MSU Transfer | Beavers To Face Hawaii | OV Primer: May 2nd | 4 Players Who Could Commit Next | Oregon State Football Lands Louisiana Tech RB Transfer Marquis Crosby

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is a top wide receiver target for wide receivers coach Pat McCann this cycle and the first wide receiver recruit to make their way to Corvallis for an official visit.

With official visits also set for Washington State and San Diego State for mid-June, this weekend's official visit gave the Beavers a great chance of setting a high bar for the Bakersfield (CA) native.

On Sunday night, BeaversEdge caught up with Watkins to discuss his experience in Corvallis.