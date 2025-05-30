Oregon State Football's Trent Bray to be Featured in College Football 26

The second iteration of EA Sports' annual College Football game, College Football 26 will be released in mid-July. After not featuring real coaches in the first installment of the new series, real-life coaches will return to the game this year.

Among the coaches featured in this year's game will be Oregon State head coach Trent Bray, the program announced on Thursday.

The former Beavers' standout linebacker is entering his second season as the program's head coach, after taking over for Jonathan Smith who left Corvallis for the Michigan State Spartans after the 2023 season.

In his first season as head coach, Bray led the Beavers to a 5-7 record. After winning four of their first five games, the Beavers struggled after the calendar flipped to October, losing six of their last seven games.

Bray and the Beavers' coaching staff this offseason revamped the Beavers roster including their quarterback position. The Beavers via the transfer portal were able to land one of the country's top transfer portal quarterbacks in Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy.

The Beavers 2025 season is set to kickoff on August 30 at 7:30 p.m. against the California Golden Bears at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will also have matchups against Fresno State, at Texas Tech, at Oregon, vs Houston, at Appalachian State, vs Wake Forest, vs Lafayette, vs Washington State, vs Sam Houston, at Tulsa, and at Washington State.

The Beavers were also featured in the trailer for College Football 26 showing the Beavers playing Oregon in the Civil War, though we won't discuss what happens on the play in the trailer.