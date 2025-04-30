Oregon State MBB Lands Pitt Transfer Jorge Diaz-Graham

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

The Oregon State men's basketball team added another piece in their quest to rebuild the roster ahead of the 2024-25 campaign as former Pittsburgh forward Jorge Diaz-Graham announced his commitment!

The 6-foot-11, 215-pounder will have one season to play after finishing up his junior season with the Panthers, averaging 3.1 points and 0.9 rebounds per game on 48% shooting from three, 52% from the floor, and 81% from the charity stripe. He scored in double figures twice and had five games with two or more three-point field goals.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Diaz-Graham averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game in 16 games before seeing his season end prematurely due to an ankle injury.

During his freshman campaign in 2022-23, he appeared in 31 contests with one start, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. He went 12-of-34 (.353) from three-point range.

He joins Southern Indiana transfer Stephen Olowoniyi, Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser, and 2025 signee Keziah Ekissi as the new additions this offseason. The Beavers lost five starters and seven overall to the transfer portal this offseason...