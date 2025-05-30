Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To St. Mary's

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Corvallis Regional Primer | SU Commit Schedules B12 Visit | WATCH: Beavers Preview Corvallis Regional & MORE | Football OV Central | Beavers Earn No. 8 Seed

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gavin Turley and Trent Caraway each homered but Oregon State was unable to overcome an early disadvantage in a 6-4 loss to Saint Mary’s in front of a Goss Stadium record 4,339 fans Friday night.

AJ Hutcheson also threw five scoreless innings for the Beavers (41-13-1), but Saint Mary’s jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first off starter Eric Segura. The Gaels (36-24), after OSU pulled to within two on Turley’s home run in the third, upped their lead to 6-2 with a three-run home run by Brian Duroff in the seventh.

Caraway hit a solo home run to open a two-run seventh for the Beavers. Easton Talt followed with a run-scoring triple later in the inning, but OSU was unable to plate a run in the eighth or ninth innings.

Talt had two of Oregon State’s seven hits.

Segura took the loss, dropping to 8-2 on the year. He gave up two hits and three runs in 1/3 of an inning.

Dylan Delvecchio held the Beavers to seven hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win, pushing him to 7-3 on the year.

MORE: OV Profile: LB Ramzak Fruean | WBB Adds Taylor Young | The Dam Report: What RB Braylon Toliver Brings| | Noah Tishendorf Recaps OV | BeaversEdge Previews Oregon State Baseball Hosting The Corvallis Regional

Next Up

Oregon State takes on TCU Saturday in an elimination game that gets underway at noon. Broadcast information will be made available Saturday.

Oregon State Notes

• The record attendance mark of 4,339 surpassed the previous mark of 4,278 against Tulane on May 31, 2024 at the Corvallis Regional.

• That pushed the Beavers’ season tally to 75,004 over 20 dates, an average of 3,750 per game.

• Gavin Turley drove in two runs on his third-inning home run to give him 179 for his career. That equals Michael Conforto (2012-14) for the most in the Oregon State record books.

• Easton Talt posted his 15th multiple-hit effort of the season.

• The Beavers have scored 82 third-inning runs this season. Opponents have scored 20 in the frame.

• Turley’s home run gave him 16 on the year and 49 for his career.

• Oregon State is now 30-8 in NCAA Regional games at home.

OSU Athletics