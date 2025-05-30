Oregon State Baseball: Corvallis Regional Primer

(Photo by USA TODAY)

Oregon State vs St. Mary's

TV - ESPN+ Radio - 1240 Joe Radio / 1190 KEX

Pitching Matchup: RHP Eric Segura (8-1, 4.24) vs. RHP Dylan Delvecchio (6-3, 4.85)

Oregon State Quick Hits

- The Beavers are hosting their 13th regional all-time and 11th since 2005. OSU is tied for the fifth-most over that stretch, trailing only North Carolina (13), Florida (13), LSU (12) and Florida State (12) while tying with Vanderbilt. - It's the third time in five full seasons - excluding the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season - that the Beavers have hosted under Mitch Canham. - Canham is 12-9 in the postseason. Only Pat Casey's 64 NCAA wins from 1995-2018 are more than Canham's among Oregon State's head coaches. - Oregon State has now advanced to eight consecutive postseasons, the longest stretch in program history. - The Beavers are one of nine teams to have advanced to every NCAA postseason since 2017. The others include Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida, LSU, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. - Oregon State opens the regional versus Saint Mary's and has a 5-3-1 record against the Gaels all-time. The Beavers won both matchups between the teams in Corvallis, a 12-3 win and 9-3 victory, both in 2012. - Oregon State is 17-2 at home this season and 44-4 (.917) at Goss Stadium since the 2024 season. The Beavers are 124-33 (.790) at home during Canham's tenure. - OSU is 43-11 (.796) all-time at home in the postseason, with a 30-7 (.810) mark in NCAA Regional games. - Canon Reeder is on a seven-game hit streak, where he 11-for-26 (.423) with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI. - Gavin Turley is three RBI shy of breaking Michael Conforto's (2012-14) program-record of 179. - Turley has also reached base safely in 48 consecutive games. - Turley and Aiva Arquette are semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy. Arquette is also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Brooks Wallace Award. Wilson Weber is a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award. - Oregon State is 8-0 against the WCC this season, defeating San Diego three times, Portland twice, Gonzaga twice and Santa Clara once. Seven of the eight were at home. - OSU is 34-6 when scoring first this season.

St. Mary's Quick Hits

Eddie Madrigal has been an absolute revelation in his third year with the program, putting up career numbers offensively and leading the Gaels to their second ever NCAA Regional appearance. Madrigal will head to Corvallis with a .372 batting average, 86 hits, 21 home runs, 77 RBI and a whopping 1.183 OPS. Madrigal has also broken single-season program records in runs scored (64) and RBI (77) and ranks second in single-season hits (86) and homers with 21 on the season. - Madrigal was named to the All-WCC First Team for his first all-conference selection of his career and went on to be named the WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player for his efforts in the Gaels championship run. He ended the five-game postseason tournament with a .455 average, ten hits, four doubles, two home runs, 13 runs scored and 11 RBI. The accolades become even more impressive considering Madrigal suffered a season ending knee injury in 2024 just seven games into the season. He has since rehabbed and put together one of the best offensive seasons in program history. Saint Mary's Boasts League's Best Offense with Impressive Numbers Saint Mary's leads the WCC with a .302 team batting average as they possess one of the deepest and most versatile offenses on the west coast. They broke several single-season program records including runs scored (458), doubles (115) and RBI with 405 on the season. They rank inside the top-50 in Division I in batting average, hits and runs scored. Eddie Madrigal anchors the lineup in the leadoff spot while spots 7-through-9 in the lineup have a combined batting average of .307 (Mettam, Armstrong, Griffith). Cody Kashimoto also leads the country in sacrifice bunts with 21 on the season, making him and Madrigal a dangerous 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup. If Madrigal gets on base to start an inning, it's almost a guarantee Kashimoto bunts him over to give the Gaels two shots at the plate with a runner in scoring position. St. Mary's Stats

TCU Quick Hits

- TCU advanced to the Big 12 Championship game but ultimately lost in extra innings to Arizona - TCU finished the regular 9-4 in weekend series and 7-3 in Big 12 series. They tallied two series sweeps (Kansas, BYU) and did not get swept. - TCU, 25-12 in its last 34 games, boasted a No. 17 in the final RPI which was the highest ranking in the Big 12. - TCU's strength of schedule was 14th nationally, while its non-conference SOS was 18th.- TCU is third in the league with a .300 average, first in ERA at 4.24 and sixth with a .975 fielding percentage. - TCU's 66 home runs on the season are the most since the 2023 season and tied for the ninth most in school history. - TCU is tied for second nationally with 29 triples. - Sawyer Strosnider leads the nation with a school-record 10 triples. - TCU is playing in its first-ever NCAA Regional on the West Coast. TCU Stats

