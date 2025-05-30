Published May 30, 2025
WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Talks NCAA Regional Loss To St. Mary's
Brenden Slaughter & Ryan Harlan
Staff

Hear from Oregon State head baseball coach Mitch Canham, pitcher AJ Hutcheson, and outfielder Gavin Turley as they break down the 6-4 loss to St. Mary's in the Corvallis Regional.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

