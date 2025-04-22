Oregon State Lands Transfer F Stephen Olowoniyi

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State Men's Basketball team landed a transfer portal commitment on Tuesday evening from Southern Indiana transfer forward Stephen Olowoniyi.

The 6-foot-8 forward will come to Corvallis after one season at USI, where he averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 59.1% from the field. He also spent one season at the Virginia Military Institute, where he averaged 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

Overall, Olowoniyi brings 62 games and 30 starts of experience with him to Corvallis, with career averages of 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The native of Melbourne, Australia, is generally a good shooter at 57.4% for his career.

A majority of his shots will come at the rim, though he has shown to be a relatively effective shooter even when not at the rim, making 42.4% of all other two-point attempts this past season.

Olowoniyi will have two years of eligibility to play with the Beavers.