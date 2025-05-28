Oregon State Commit DL Noah Tishendorf Schedules OV to Big 12 Program

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State lost one commitment in the month of May from running back LaMarcus Bell. Could the Beavers be in danger of losing another commitment in the near future?

On Tuesday, Oregon State defensive tackle commitment and in-state prospect Noah Tishendorf announced his decision to take an official visit to West Virginia on June 6. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive linemen out of Lakeridge previously visited Oregon State for his official visit on the May 16 official visit weekend.

"The vist went amazing," Tishendorf told BeaversEdge after his trip. It was a trip that Tishendorf spent much of his time recruiting uncommitted official visitors to join the Beavers. "(I) spent the whole trip trying recruiting basically," he said. "I made real connections and friendships with all the guys."