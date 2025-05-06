Oregon State MBB: Beavers Officially Announce Transfer Stephen Olowoniyi

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added forward Stephen Olowoniyi to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Monday.

Olowoniyi is a 6-foot-8 forward from Melbourne, Australia.

Olowoniyi started 29 games at Southern Indiana last season, averaging 13.9 points per contest, and leading the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. He tallied six double-doubles on the year, including a 26-point, 13-rebound effort against Tennessee Tech. Overall he shot 59.1 percent from the floor and averaged over one block per contest.

“Stephen is a quality young man with big upside,” Tinkle said. “He shows his athleticism on both ends of the floor – he’s an incredible shot blocker on the defensive end and a great finisher on offense. We’re excited to be adding him to our squad, and believe he will bring something we have lacked at that position in recent years.”

Olowoniyi spent his freshman season at VMI, where he made 32 appearances. He averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Keydets, and scored a season-high 16 points vs. Samford. The forward played his high school ball at Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn., where he averaged 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on his way to All-State honors. Olowoniyi was also an invitee for the U19 Australian National Team.

“I chose Oregon State because they were consistently calling and checking up on me from when I entered the portal and even after I committed,” Olowoniyi said. “The Coaches and players were invested. My goal is to be part of a winning team and they do a great job at winning. They also produce pros in my position so I thought it was a no brainer for me to come here.”

Olowoniyi will be joined next season by fellow newcomers Jorge Diaz Graham, Keziah Ekissi, and Olavi Suutela.

OSU Athletics